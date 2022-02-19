Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Orai Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Orai assembly seat will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 20, along with 58 other constituencies. The counting of votes for Orai assembly election result will be held on March 10.

Orai is one of the five assembly constituencies in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. It is an assembly seat reserved for scheduled castes. It is categorised as a semi-urban assembly seat, and is in the water-starved Bundelkhand region of the state.

The BJP scored a resounding victory from this seat in the 2017 assembly elections, with sitting MLA Gauri Shankar defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh by 78,879 votes and a victory margin of 29.75 per cent.

The saffron party has fielded Shankar once again, who is the sitting MLA. He has three criminal cases registered against him. There are a total of 13 contesting candidates from Orai assembly seat.

Apart from the sitting BJP MLA, another candidate has two criminal cases registered against him. The Congress and AAP have fielded woman candidates, both of whom are postgraduates. There is another woman candidate in the mix, who is competing as an independent. Four out of 13 are ‘crorepati’ candidates, including those from the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party and one other.

Advertisement

Following is the complete candidates list from the Orai assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

GAURI SHANKAR, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

Winning by a margin of over 70,000 votes in the 2017 assembly elections, Shankar is the contesting candidate from the BJP once again. In his election affidavit, the 56-year-old has declared three criminal cases. The Class 10 pass-out has mentioned incomes from shopkeeping business. He has total assets of Rs 79.1 lakh, of which Rs 45.1 lakh are movable and Rs 34 lakh are immovable. He has liabilities worth Rs 4.7 lakh and a self income of Rs 4.5 lakh.

URMILA DEVI SONKAR KHABRI, INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

A senior citizen, the 61-year-old Urmila Devi is one of the three woman candidates in the mix for the Orai assembly seat. In her election affidavit, she has mentioned income from her pension and has not declared any criminal case. The postgraduate is also one of the four ‘crorepati’ candidates and owns assets worth Rs 3.9 crore, with Rs 39.8 lakh liabilities. Urmila Devi’s movable assets are worth Rs 84.2 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 3.1 crore. Her self-income is Rs 3.5 lakh and total income is Rs 11.3 lakh.

DAYASHANKAR VERMA, SAMAJWADI PARTY

Verma is one of the three candidates aged above 70 in the fray for Orai seat. The 71-year-old has mentioned income through salary and pension and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass-out is a ‘crorepati’ candidate and has total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, with liabilities at Rs 65 lakh. Verma’s movable assets are worth Rs 2.2 crore and immovable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 10.1 lakh and total income is Rs 17.9 lakh.

SATYENDRA PRATAP, BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY

Pratap has not declared any criminal case against himself and has mentioned income from agriculture and business in his election affidavit. The 52-year-old is a Class 12 pass-out and is a ‘crorepati’ candidate with total assets of Rs 2.2 crore, with liabilities of Rs 30 lakh. His movable assets are worth Rs 95.9 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 1.2 crore. He has declared a self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Advertisement

DEEPSHIKHA, AAM AADMI PARTY

At 27, she is youngest candidate in the fray from Orai. Deepshikha is a homemaker and, according to her election affidavit, she is a postgraduate and has not declared any criminal case. The postgraduate owns total assets worth Rs 22.5 lakh, of which Rs 2.5 lakh are movable and Rs 20 lakh immovable. She has not declared any liability or self-income.

JAMUNADAS, Bahujan Mukti Party

Jamunadas is an agriculturist by profession and has not declared any criminal case. In his election affidavit, the 66-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 20.8 lakh, of which Rs 6.8 lakh are movable and Rs 14 lakh immovable. The Class 8 pass-out has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Balak Ram, JAN ADHIKAR PARTY

Balak Ram has mentioned incomes from pension, agriculture and business and does not have any criminal record. According to his election affidavit, the 59-year-old graduate owns total assets worth Rs 60.4 lakh, of which Rs 3.4 lakh are movable and Rs 57 lakh immovable. Balak Ram has declared liabilities worth Rs 2.5 lakh. His self and total income are both Rs 7 lakh.

Advertisement

CH LACHCHIRAM, RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY

Another ‘crorepati’ candidate, Lachchiram is an agriculturist and has no criminal cases against him. According to the election affidavit, the 76-year-old is a Class 8 pass-out and owns total assets worth Rs 1.1 crore. He has movable assets worth Rs 6.6 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore. He does not have liabilities or self income.

SITARAM VERMA, Swatantra Jantaraj Party

Verma has mentioned farming as an income and has not declared any criminal cases. The 79-year-old is a postgraduate. He owns total assets worth Rs 23.7 lakh, with no liabilities. His movable assets are worth Rs 8.7 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 15 lakh. Verman does not have a self-income.

SUSHIL KUMAR, Desh Shakti Party

Sushil Kumar has mentioned labour as his income and has declared two criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 29-year-old is a Class 10 pass-out and has assets worth Rs 11.4 lakh, of which Rs 6.4 lakh are movable and Rs 5 lakh are immovable. He has not declared any liability or self-income.

CHANDRABHAN, Independent

Chandrabhan is engaged in a tempo business and has not declared any criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 53-year-old is a Class 8 pass-out and owns total assets worth Rs 10.3 lakh, with no liabilities. His movable assets are worth Rs 2 lakh, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.2 lakh. He has not declared a self-income.

DAL SINGH, Independent

Dal Singh has mentioned labour as his profession and has not declared any criminal case in his election affidavit. The 44-year-old is a graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 16.6 lakh, with no liabilities. He has movable assets worth Rs 6.6 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 10 lakh. He has not declared a self-income.

PREMLATA VERMA, INDEPENDENT

Verma is a homemaker and contract worker and has not declared any criminal record in her election affidavit. The 31-year-old is a graduate professional and owns total assets worth Rs 22.4 lakh. Her liabilities stand at Rs 20,000. Her movable assets are worth Rs 7.4 lakh, and immovable ones are valued at Rs 15 lakh. She has not declared any self-income.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.