Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Patiala Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

The Patiala Assembly seat will vote in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20, with all eyes on former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Patiala Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

Following an acrimonious exit from the Congress after he was ousted as CM in September last year, Captain Amarinder Singh, the sitting Patiala MLA, is contesting from his newly floated Punjab Lok Congress party. Up against the Captain are Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma and AAP contestant Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

Following is the complete candidates list from the Patiala Assembly seat in Punjab elections along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Amarinder Singh, Punjab Lok Congress Party

Captain Amarinder Singh is the sitting MLA from Patiala and is contesting from the prestigious seat as the candidate of his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress. The party has entered into an alliance with BJP in Punjab. The former chief minister and ‘Maharaja of Patiala’ has declared two criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 79-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 68.7 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 9.3 crore. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 10.4 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 58.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 40 lakh and total income is Rs 92.2 lakh.

Vishnu Sharma, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma is a businessman and has not declared any criminal cases. The 72-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 11 crore, and has Rs 77.3 lakh liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.3 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.7 crore. His self-income is Rs 1.5 lakh and total income is Rs 6.7 lakh.

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Aam Aadmi Party

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 43-year-old is Post Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 32.4 crore and has liabilities of Rs 42.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.7 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 23.7 crore. The crorepati candidate has declared self-income of Rs 65.9 lakh and total income of Rs 82.5 lakh.

Harpal Singh Juneja, Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD candidate Harpal Singh Juneja is a director in a private limited company and has declared one criminal case against himself. The 47-year-old owns assets worth Rs 3.6 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 11.2 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.5 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.1 crore. Juneja’s self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh and total income is Rs 3.9 lakh.

Naunihal Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Naunihal Singh is an agriculturalist by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 57-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets worth Rs 2.6 crore and liabilities of Rs 62.3 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 17.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.4 crore. He has self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh.

Paramjit Singh, Lok Insaaf Party

Paramjit Singh has mentioned ‘business catering properties’ as profession in his affidavit and has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 46-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 1 lakh, all moveable. He has no liabilities, and has self-income of Rs 4.9 lakh.

Yogesh Kumar, Jan Asra Party

Yogesh Kumar has mentioned business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 50-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 39.3 lakh. His liabilities are of Rs 8.5 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 15.3 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 24 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.6 lakh and total income is Rs 6.7 lakh.

Ravinder Singh, Independent

Ravinder Singh is engaged in private work and has no criminal cases against him. The 30-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns assets worth Rs 23,000 and zero liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Jasbir Singh, Independent

Jasbir Singh has a fast-food chain and has declared three criminal cases against himself. The 59-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4 crore, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4 crore. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 4.2 lakh.

Makhan Singh, Independent

Makhan Singh has mentioned agriculture as profession in his Punjab elections affidavit and has no criminal cases against himself. The 49-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 63 lakh. He has declared liabilities of Rs 3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3 lakh, and immoveable ones are worth Rs 60 lakh. Singh’s self-income is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Malwinder Singh, Independent

Malwinder Singh is an agriculturalist by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 44-year-old is Post Graduate and owns assets worth Rs 5.7 crore. His liabilities are of Rs 26.6 lakh. Singh’s moveable assets are worth Rs 32.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.4 crore. His self-income is Rs 8 lakh and total income is Rs 12.5 lakh.

Jagdish Kumar, Independent

Jagdish Kumar is retired and has no criminal cases against himself. The 60-year-old is Class 5 pass and owns assets worth Rs 15.8 lakh, with zero liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 3.8 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 12 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Davinder Singh, Independent

Davinder Singh has declared business as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 43-year-old has total assets worth Rs 75.5 lakh and no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 15.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 60 lakh. His self-income is Rs 4.8 lakh and total income is Rs 9.6 lakh.

Jyoti Tiwari, Independent

Jyoti Tiwari is a social worker and has no criminal cases against her. The 20-year-old is Post Graduate and has not declared any assets or liabilities. Her self-income is Rs 5 lakh.

Sonu, Independent

Sonu, 40, has declared business as profession in his election affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. He is literate and owns assets worth Rs 8.7 lakh and nil liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets or self-income.

Pankaj Mohindru, Independent

Pankaj Mohindru is Assistant Professor at Panjab University and has not declared any criminal cases. The 48-year-old is Doctorate and owns total assets worth Rs 76.2 lakh, with nil liabilities. He has not declared any immoveable assets and has self-income of Rs 9.6 lakh.

