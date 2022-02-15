Know Your Candidates: Full List of Amritsar North Candidates in Punjab Election 2022

The Amritsar North seat will go to the polls in Punjab elections 2022 on February 20. The Amritsar North Assembly election result will be declared on March 10, along with the rest of Punjab and four other states.

The voting for Punjab polls was originally scheduled to take place on February 14 but was postponed by the Election Commission to February 20 after political parties said thousands of voters would be travelling to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti around that time.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Sunil Dutti in Amritsar North, while the AAP candidate is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The SAD has put up Anil Joshi and the BJP has given the ticket to Sukhminder Singh Pintu.

Following is the complete candidate list from Amritsar North Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sunil Dutti, Indian National Congress

Sitting Congress MLA and repeat candidate Sunil Dutti had won by more than 14,000 votes in 2017. In his 2022 affidavit, Dutti has declared no criminal cases. The 61-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 3.3 crore and liabilities of Rs 92.8 lakh. Dutti’s moveable assets are worth Rs 2.3 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1 crore. His self-income is Rs 8.2 lakh and total income is Rs 12.9 lakh.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

Retired as Inspector General of Police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is the AAP candidate this time. The 52-year-old has a Doctorate degree and has no criminal cases against him. Singh has declared assets worth Rs 2.1 crore, of which Rs 90 lakh is immoveable. He has liabilities of Rs 12.9 lakh. Singh has declared self-income of Rs 24.4 lakh.

Anil Joshi, Shiromani Akali Dal

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in August last year. Joshi was expelled the month before that by the BJP for six years for his “anti-party" activities. He had criticised the party’s state and central leadership for “mishandling" the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. Joshi had won from Amritsar North seat in 2007 and 2012, but faced defeat at the hands of Congress’ Sunil Dutti in 2017 Assembly polls.

Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Sukhminder Singh has mentioned business (Mittal Bricks Supply Company) as profession in his election affidavit. The 50-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 4.5 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 48.2 lakh. Hia moveable assets are worth Rs 1.2 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 3.3 crore. His self-income is Rs 6.5 lakh and total income is Rs 11 lakh. There are no criminal cases against him.

Moris, Bahujan Mukti Party

Moris, 38, has declared labour as profession in his affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass has total assets worth Rs 71,000, all moveable, and nil liabilities. He has no self-income.

Davinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)

Davinder Singh is a 60-year-old businessman and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass has total assets of Rs 2.6 crore and liabilities of Rs 48,000. His moveable assets are worth Rs 86.2 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.7 crore. His self-income is Rs 4.1 lakh.

Varinder Kumar, Aas Punjab Party

Varinder Kumar is a marketing manager by profession and has no criminal cases against him. The 42-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 34.8 lakh and liabilities of Rs 9.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 29.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5 lakh. Kumar has declared self-income of Rs 5 lakh and total income of Rs 7.9 lakh.

Mahesh Kumar, Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Mahesh Kumar has declared labour as profession in his Punjab election affidavit. The 48-year-old has assets worth Rs 3.6 lakh, all moveable. Kumar has not declared any liabilities, self-income or criminal cases.

Pankaj Khosla, Independent

Pankaj Khosla has mentioned incomes of textile business and brick kiln in his election affidavit. Khosla, a Class 12 pass, has not declared any criminal cases. The 46-year-old has total assets worth Rs 2.2 crore and liabilities of Rs 8.6 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 92.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.3 crore. He has not declared any self-income.

Vishal Joshi, Independent

Vishal Joshi, 45, is Class 10 pass and has not declared any criminal cases. His total income is Rs 1.8 lakh, all moveable, and nil liabilities. He has not declared any self-income.

Roop Lal, Independent

Roop Lal is a 46-year-old businessman and has no criminal cases against him. The Class 10 pass owns total assets worth Rs 9.9 lakh, none of it immoveable, and no liabilities. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.9 lakh.

Bal Krishan Sharma, Independent

Bal Krishan Sharma has a dhaba business and has not declared any criminal cases. The 61-year-old is Class 10 pass and has total assets worth Rs 5.9 crore and liabilities of Rs 75,000. Sharma’s moveable assets are worth Rs 11.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 5.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 5.4 lakh and total income is Rs 10.1 lakh.

Manoj Bedi, Independent

Manoj Bedi is a sales manager at ICICI Bank and has not declared any criminal cases. The 33-year-old is Graduate and owns total assets worth Rs 17.9 lakh, all moveable, and liabilities of Rs 5.2 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.