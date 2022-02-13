Know Your Candidates: Mapusa Full Candidate List 2022 for Goa Elections

The Mapusa assembly constituency will go to polls in the Goa assembly elections on February 14. The Mapusa assembly constituency election result will be declared along with the Goa election results on March 10. Mapusa is part of the North Goa district.

The BJP is fielding sitting MLA Joshua Peter D’Souza from Mapusa, who won a bypoll in 2019 his father and late MLA Francis D’Souza died that year. Mapusa is an urban assembly segment that will witness a multi-pronged contest. Apart from BJP and Congress, candidates from TMC, AAP and Shiv Sena are also in the fray. A woman is also contesting as an independent from Mapusa.

In Mapusa, a total of eight candidates are in the poll fray. A total of 14 candidates had filed their nominations, while one was rejected and none withdrew. Of the eight candidates, six are in the ‘crorepati’ bracket. Only one candidate, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, has declared criminal cases in their election affidavit.

Following is the complete candidate list from the Mapusa assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Joshua Peter D’Souza, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting MLA Joshua D’Souza is the son of late BJP MLA Francis D’Souza, who died in February 2019. Joshua then contested in a bypoll and won the seat. He is one among six candidates under the ‘crorepati’ bracket. According to his election affidavit, the 33-year-old has declared business as his profession and is a graduate. He has declared Rs 4.2 crore as his total assets, of which Rs 3.5 crore are movable and Rs 65.3 lakh are immovable. He has declared Rs 69.5 lakh as his self income and Rs 32.9 lakh as liabilities. He has not declared any criminal case in his affidavit.

Sudhir Rama Kandolkar, Indian National Congress

The 64-year-old businessman is a Class 10 pass-out, as per his election affidavit. Kandolkar, too, is in the ‘crorepati’ bracket with Rs 4.6 crore total assets. Rs 1.2 crore account for his movable assets while Rs 3.4 crore as immovable. He has liabilities of Rs 53.3 lakh and a self-income of Rs 4.5 lakh. He does not have a criminal record, as per his affidavit.

Tarak Arolkar, All India Trinamool Congress​

Arolkar is contesting as a candidate of the TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led regional party from West Bengal that is making its debut in Goa’s political stage. According to his election affidavit, the 42-year-old has declared his profession as business. A graduate, he has total assets worth Rs 3.5 crore, of which Rs 97.7 lakh are movable and Rs 2.5 crore immovable. He, too, is under the ‘crorepati’ bracket. He has declared a liability of Rs 2 crore. He has not declared a criminal case, and has declared a self-income of Rs 5 lakh.

Rahul Mhambre, Aam Aadmi Party

Mhambre is a chartered accountant as per his election affidavit. At 50 years old, he has declared “others" as his educational qualification. He has total assets worth Rs 3.3 crore, of which Rs 1.7 crore are movable and Rs 1.6 crore are immovable. He has declared Rs 31 lakh as liabilities and Rs 1.9 lakh self-income. He has not declared any criminal case.

Jitesh Jivaji Kamat, Shiv Sena

With three criminal cases declared in his election affidavit, Kamat is a businessman and has declared “others" as his educational qualification. The 43-year-old has declared Rs 2 crore total assets, of which Rs 75.6 lakh are movable and Rs 1.3 crore immovable. He has Rs 7.6 lakh liability and a self-income of Rs 3.8 lakh.

Rohan Salgaonkar, Revolutionary Goans Party

Salgaonkar is a Class 12 pass-out and digital marketer by profession. At 27 years old, he is the youngest candidate in the fray in Mapusa. According to his election affidavit, he has declared Rs 3.3 lakh total assets, which also account for his movable assets. He has declared liability of Rs 5.9 lakh. He has not declared immovable assets or any criminal case. He has a self-income of Rs 2.3 lakh.

Neeta Paresh Khanvilkar, Independent

The only woman contesting from Mapusa, Khanvilkar is a Class 12 pass-out. She is a 39-year-old businesswoman and has Rs 1.6 crore as total assets, of which Rs 80.5 lakh are movable and Rs 80 lakh are immovable. She has declared Rs 34.1 lakh as liability and a self-income of Rs 1.7 lakh. She has not declared any criminal case.

Sudesh Digambar Hasotikar, Independent

Hasotikar is a 59-year-old cobbler and has Rs 34.8 lakh total assets, of which Rs 4.8 lakh are movable and Rs 30 lakh are immovable. He has not declared any liability or criminal case. He claims to be literate in his election affidavit and has a self-income of Rs 3.9 lakh.

The Goa assembly has 40 seats in all, with 21 being the majority mark. These 40 Goa constituencies are spread between two districts – North Goa (19 constituencies) and South Goa (21).

In the 2017 Goa elections, the BJP won 13 out of 40 assembly seats with an approximately 32 per cent vote share. The saffron party’s vote share was more than that of the Congress, which got more seats. The grand old party won 17 seats but had vote share of 28 per cent.

According to a report published by ADR, a total of 187 candidates contesting the Goa elections are crorepatis, up from 156 in 2017. The average of assets per candidate contesting is Rs 6.48 crore. In 2017, this was Rs 4.75 crore.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates,” the report stated. Among major parties, 38 from BJP, 32 from Congress, nine from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 17 from TMC, two from Goa Forward Party, 24 from AAP, and eight from NCP have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate for Congress and Goa Forward Party is more than Rs 13 crore. For BJP, it is Rs 11.77 crore and for MGP candidates, the average assets are worth Rs 8.72 crore. TMC nominees have average assets of Rs 5.33 crore while for AAP candidates it is Rs 4.65 crore. NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.61 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.