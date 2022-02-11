Know Your Candidates: Moradabad Nagar Complete Candidate List 2022 for UP Elections

The Moradabad Nagar constituency will vote in Phase 2 of UP election 2022 on February 14, Monday. The Moradabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report have said that all major political parties in UP Phase 2 elections have fielded 33% to 98% candidates who are crorepatis and 14% to 67% candidates with criminal cases against themselves.

In Moradabad Nagar constituency, the BJP has fielded siting MLA Ritesh Kumar Gupta and Rizwan Qureshi is the Congress challenger. The SP-RLD alliance has given the ticket to Mohd Yusuf Ansari and BSP nominee is Irshad Hussain.

Following is the complete candidate list from the Saharanpur Nagar Assembly seat along with details from their 2022 election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Ritesh Kumar Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitting Moradabad Nagar MLA Ritesh Kumar Gupta has declared income from MLA salary and business in his UP election affidavit. The 49-year-old is Class 12 pass and has no criminal cases against him. Gupta’s total assets are worth Rs 10 crore and he has liabilities of Rs 84.1 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 3.2 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 6.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.2 lakh and total income is Rs 32.1 lakh.

Mohd Yusuf Ansari, Samajwadi Party

SP leader Mohd Yusuf Ansari has no criminal cases against him and has listed business as his profession in his affidavit. The 63-year-old is literate and has declared total assets worth Rs 6.9 crore and liabilities of Rs 41.3 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 69.1 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 6.2 crore. His self-income is Rs 7.5 lakh and total income is Rs 12.2 lakh.

Rizwan Qureshi, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate from Moradabad Nagar Rizwan Qureshi has declared seven criminal cases against himself in his 2022 Uttar Pradesh election affidavit. Qureshi has mentioned business as profession and is Graduate. The 44-year-old has total assets worth Rs 9.3 crore and liabilities of Rs 21.1 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 68.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 8.6 crore. His self-income is Rs 10.8 lakh and total income is Rs 28 lakh.

Irshad Hussain, Bahujan Samaj Party

Irshad Hussain has mentioned advocacy as profession in his affidavit and has not declared any criminal cases. The 49-year-old is Graduate Profession and has declared assets worth Rs 3.3 crore, with nil liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.2 crore. He has declared Rs 8.6 lakh self-income and Rs 12.5 lakh total income.

Arun Prakash Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP’s Arun Prakash Singh works in a semi government aided college and has declared one criminal case against himself. A Doctorate, the 54-year-old has assets worth Rs 2.4 crore and liabilities of Rs 93.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 32.2 lakh and immovable ones are worth Rs 2 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 23.9 lakh.

Vipin, Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena candidate Vipin has mentioned business as profession in his UP polls affidavit and has no criminal cases against himself. The 50-year-old is Class 10 pass and owns assets worth Rs 50.7 lakh and has no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 70,000 and immoveable assets are worth Rs 50 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

Waqi Rashid, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Waqi Rashid is a legal advisor by profession and has two criminal cases against him. The 33-year-old is Graduate Professional and owns assets worth Rs 50.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 3.7 lakh.

Mohd Danish, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Mohd Danish has declared income from wages in his UP elections affidavit and has no criminal cases against him. The 45-year-old is Class 8 pass and has total assets of Rs 11 lakh, of which Rs 8 lakh is immoveable. He has not declared any liabilities. He has not declared total income of Rs 4.3 lakh.

Avinash Chandra, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Avinash Chandra, 62, is a pensioner and has not declared any criminal cases. He has a Post Graduate degree and owns assets worth Rs 92.6 lakh. He has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 5.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 87 lakh. He has no self-income.

Shamshad Ahmad, Independent

Shamshad Ahmad is advocate by profession and has not declared any criminal cases in his 2022 UP polls affidavit. The 52-year-old is Post Graduate and has total assets of Rs 24.5 lakh, with no liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 4.5 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 20 lakh. He has not declared any self-income.

