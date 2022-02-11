Know Your Candidates: Saharanpur Nagar Full Candidate List 2022 in UP Election

The Saharanpur Nagar constituency will vote in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 14 along with 54 other Assembly seats in the state. In all, nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP will go to the polls on Monday. Results of the UP polls, being held in seven phases till March 7, will be announced on March 10.

The Samajwadi Party, which has entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded sitting MLA Sanjay Garg, while the BJP has put up Rajeev Gumber as the challenger. Sukhwinder Kaur is the Congress candidate, while the BSP candidate is Manish. At Rs 15,000, AAP candidate Usmal Malik has declared the third least amount of assets in Phase 2 of UP elections.

Following is the full list of candidates for the Saharanpur Nagar Assembly seat along with details from their election affidavits as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Sanjay Garg, Samajwadi Party

Sanjay Garg is the Samajwadi Party’s sitting MLA from Saharanpur Nagar and the SP-RLD candidate from the constituency this time as well. Garg, 64, has declared three criminal cases in his affidavit and is a Graduate Professional by qualification. He has declared total assets worth Rs 8.8 crore and liabilities of Rs 5.5 lakh. The crorepati candidate has moveable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore and immoveable ones worth Rs 4.6 crore. Garg has declared self-income of Rs 13.4 lakh and total income of Rs 18.5 lakh.

Rajeev Gumber, Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP candidate Rajeev Gumber has declared two criminal cases against himself in his affidavit and is Class 12 pass. The 52-year-old has declared total assets worth Rs 2.4 crore and nil liabilities. Gumber’s moveable assets are worth Rs 65.6 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 1.8 crore. He has declared self-income of Rs 5.5 lakh and total income of Rs 9.2 lakh.

Sukhwinder Kaur, Indian National Congress

Congress candidate Sukhwinder Kaur has no criminal cases against her, as per her affidavit. The 51-year-old is Graduate and has declared total assets worth Rs 4.9 crore and liabilities of Rs 4.5 lakh. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 46.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.4 crore. She has declared self-income of Rs 4.8 lakh and total income of Rs 8.7 lakh.

Manish, Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP candidate Manish has not declared any criminal cases and is Class 5 pass. The 35-year-old owns total assets worth Rs 5.9 crore and liabilities of Rs 78.4 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 1.1 crore and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4.8 crore. His self-income is Rs 11.5 lakh and total income is Rs 19.9 lakh.

Usman Malik, Aam Aadmi Party

AAP candidate Usman Malik, who has mentioned ‘labour’ as profession, has declared the third least amount of assets among all candidates in the fray in phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh elections. Malik, who has one criminal case against him, has declared total assets worth Rs 15,000, all moveable, and no liabilities. The 29-year-old is Class 10 pass and has declared self-income of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Avtar Singh, Akhand Bharat Vikas Party

Avtar Singh, a salesman by profession, has declared two criminal cases against himself in his affidavit. The 51-year-old is Class 8 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 1.4 crore. He has not declared any liabilities. His moveable assets are worth Rs 70.2 lakh and immoveable ones worth Rs 65 lakh. He has self-income of Rs 4.6 lakh.

Mansoor Ahmed, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Mansoor Ahmed has mentioned export and agriculture as profession in his affidavit. The 46-year-old Post Graduate has not declared any criminal cases and owns total assets of Rs 2.8 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 69.7 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 49.8 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 2.3 crore. He has self-income of Rs 3.9 lakh.

Salloudeen Raja, Lok Dal

Salloudeen Raja has decared business as profession in his UP polls affidavit. The 34-year-old has not declared any criminal case and is literate. His total assets are worth Rs 53.7 lakh and he has liabilities of Rs 4.1 lakh. Raja’s moveable assets are worth Rs 13.7 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 40 lakh. His self-income is Rs 1.9 lakh.

Rita, Bahujan Mukti Party

Rita, 41, is a homemaker and has not declared any criminal cases in her 2022 election affidavit. She is literate and owns total assets worth Rs 5.9 lakh and nil liabilities. Her moveable assets are worth Rs 1.9 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 4 lakh. She has not declared any self-income.

Kamrooddin, Independent

Kamrooddin is a 41-year-old fruit seller. He has not declared any criminal cases in his UP election affidavit and owns assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh, all moveable. He has not declared any liabilities or self-income.

Pulkit Thakral, Independent

Pulkit Thakral has declared business as his profession in his 2022 Saharanpur Nagar election affidavit. The 31-year-old is Class 12 pass and has total assets worth Rs 22 lakh, all of which is moveable, and has liabilities of Rs 5 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 3.7 lakh and total income of Rs 8.6 lakh. He has no criminal cases against him.

Sanjay Kumar, Independent

Sanjay Kumar is a teacher by profession and holds a Doctorate. The 46-year-old has not declared any criminal cases and owns assets worth Rs 36.4 lakh. He has liabilities of Rs 40 lakh. Kumar’s moveable assets are worth Rs 6.4 lakh and immoveable ones are worth Rs 30 lakh. He has declared self-income of Rs 22 lakh.

