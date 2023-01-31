Visakhapatnam, formerly known as Vizagapatam and now also known as Vizag, was on Tuesday announced as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he also would be shifting his office to Visakhapatnam, a port city, in the months to come.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting in Delhi for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, he told the investors, “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well."

Here are a few things you should know about Visakhapatnam, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh:

◉ Visakhapatnam is the largest and most populous city of Andhra Pradesh. It is between the Eastern Ghats and the coast of the Bay of Bengal. It is the second-largest city on the east coast of India after Chennai and the fourth-largest in South India. It is one of the four smart cities of Andhra Pradesh selected under the Smart Cities Mission.

◉ Visakhapatnam is said to be surrounded by ancient Buddhist sites, most of which have been excavated recently and illustrate the legacy of Buddhism in the region.

◉ As of 2011 census of India, Visakhapatnam had a population of 1,728,128, of which males were 873,599 and females were 854,529 – a sex ratio of 978 females per 1000 males. The recent estimates of city’s population are 2,358,412 in 2022.

◉ Telugu is the official and the most predominantly spoken language by the native speakers. According to 2011 census, Telugu is the most spoken language in the city, with 92.72 per cent speakers, followed by Urdu (2.52 per cent), Hindi (2.15 per cent), Odia (1.00 per cent), Tamil (0.33 per cent), Malayalam (0.32 per cent), and Bengali (0.31 per cent).

◉ Visakhapatnam is known for its beaches, caves and the Eastern Ghats as well as wildlife sanctuaries. According to Wikipedia, about 30 per cent of the city is covered with greenery.

◉ This city has two of the largest ports in the country - the Vizag port and Gangavaram Port.

◉ In August 2022, a first of its kind, Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) was inaugurated at INS Karna, which is located in the home port of the Navy’s Eastern Command, Vishakhapatnam. According to the Indian Navy, the CISR is a state of the art, self-contained, 25 m, six lane, live firing range for all primary and secondary weapons in the Navy.

◉ Nestled between the Eastern Ghats mountain range and the Bay of Bengal, Visakhapatnam is often known as the ‘Jewel of the East coast’ due it being one of the largest port cities in south India.

◉ The Indian Navy’s Kursura Museum, which is inside an actual submarine, is located in Visakhapatnam. INS Kursura was India’s fourth submarine. It is situated on RK beach near the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. The submarine played a key role in India Pakistan war of 1971, according to news agency ANI.

◉ In July 2009, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh formally launched the indigenously-built nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant at the naval dockyard of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam.

◉ Established in 1941, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is located in Visakhapatnam and is the country’s first and the oldest shipyard. In 2022, HSL registered highest value of production in its history.

◉ ‘RRR’, a blockbuster movie by SS Rajamouli, brought Alluri Sitarama Raju to spotlight as actor Ram Charan played the part of the freedom fighter, who lived in Visakhapatnam too, in the film.

Political Background

In 2015, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government acquired over 33,000 acres of land from farmers to develop Amaravati as the capital of the state.

After Jagan Reddy took over in 2019, the Andhra Pradesh government wanted to have three capitals — Visakhapatnam-Executive Capital, Amaravati-Legislative capital, and Kurnool-Judicial capital and passed appropriate legislation.

The Jagan Reddy government passed a Bill in the Assembly in November last year, repealing the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Without putting any timeframe, Jagan Reddy, speaking on the floor of the Assembly said the government would come out with a “comprehensive, complete and better" Bill after plugging loopholes in the previous version.

In March last year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled against the three capitals and directed the government to develop Amaravati as the state capital as envisaged. The court also in its verdict on March 3, 2022 said the state Legislature lacked competence to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.

The state government filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court Order.

The High Court also set timelines for the development of Amaravati.

Several ministers have been categorically saying that the government would come up with a new Bill on the three capitals issue, the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court notwithstanding.

(with inputs from PTI and Wikipedia)

