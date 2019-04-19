Known for Religious Divide, Bihar’s Purnea and Katihar Cast Vote for Development

The five seats in Bihar that went to the polls on Thursday have substantial minority population. Defying the history of communal polarisation, a larger section of the people this election came out to vote on developmental issues.Shubham Kumar, an engineering student, came all the way from Odisha to cast his vote. While showing his stamped finger, he said, “I have taken the pain to reach my hometown Purnea to cast my vote for the first time. I know my vote is important so I have come all the way to cast vote.”When asked who he voted for, Kumar was reluctant to speak but his friend Khusboo Sinha was vocal about her choice. She said, “Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao Yojna impressed me a lot as it talks about the women empowerment. Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi both propagate the idea of empowerment so I have voted for them.”Ufrail, on the outskirts of Purnea, saw high women voter turnout. Sushila Yadav, 68, who came with her two daughters-in-law to vote, said she was satisfied with the government schemes. “We have come out to vote to elect our sansad (MP). I am happy with the work of Modi-led government as they have given me a gas connection under Ujjwala scheme, electricity connection under PM Sahaj Bijli and toilet under Swach Bharat.”Sitting under a tree, she narrated the story of how she managed to get a toilet and Ayushman card from the Mukhiya (head) and coordinator of the area.After her complaint about the construction of the toilet, she said she got help from the MP, a reason why she had come out along with her family members to vote for him.Santosh Kumar Kushwaha was elected JD(U) MP in 2014 and he is pitted against Congress’ Uday Singh. Singh switched to Congress from BJP as this seat had been allocated to JD(U). Singh was an MP in 2004 and 2009 from BJP and he had started a “Vedna Pradarshan” against Nitish Kumar-led government when Kumar had an alliance with the BJP in 2012.Kumar’s policy of giving license to open liquor shop in every nook and corner of the locality was vehemently opposed by the Singh in 2012 when he was a BJP MP. Kumar later banned the production and sale of liquor in Bihar after winning 2015 Assembly election.Sanjay Singh a resident of Subhash Nagar making it a prestige issue said, “JD(U) must be taught a lesson as the party intentionally snatched the seat to take revenge from the popular leader of region Uday Singh. Uday Singh and his mother have always backed the inhabitants of Purnea.”Uday Singh is from a reputed family of Purnea and his mother Madhuri Singh also represented the Purnea Lok Sabha twice in 1980 and 1984.As voters voted as per their choice and explained why they came out to vote, another resident Veda Nand Singh of Bhatta Bajar Purnea was annoyed as he found his name missing from the voters’ list along with that of five of his family members.Singh said, “Those who make the list do not do their job properly. I am a resident of this locality for quite some time but the names of my whole family members are missing from the list.”Katihar along with other Seemanchal constituency witnessed a huge turnout and voting percentage was higher compared to the last time. Whichever alliance is able to draw their maximum voters to polling booth will have the edge.In Katihar, sitting MP from NCP Tariq Anwar switched over to Congress and is contesting election from Katihar against Dulal Chand Goswami of JD(U).Though Katihar has a huge population of Muslims as their numbers are 37 per cent as per the census of 2011. Recently, Katihar had become the talking point because of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s communal statement.Mohamed Owais, a madrasa teacher said, “We voted for those who care for our welfare denying voting on religious lines.” Owais also expressed concern over the education of Muslim boys.After the constitution of Madarsa Board in Purnea, another resident of Katihar, Professor Aneesh said, “We are happy with what Nitish Kumar has done for us. Seemanchal has a large number of madrasas and Nitish Kumar created a Madarsa board that is located in Purnea.”Rajesh Agrawal, a local shopkeeper, said: “I voted in favour of a candidate who can rehabilitate several people like me who are displaced due to floods in the region.”The local issues in Katihar are demands for a modernised bus terminus, construction of railway fly-over on Bhagwan Chowk and rehabilitation of people who are displaced due to floods.