'Known Sympathiser of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed': BJP's Salvo at Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama Attack Anniversary

The ruling party's retort came almost immediately after Gandhi, while paying homage to the 40 slain CRPF personnel killed in the attack, asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what was the outcome of the inquiry into it.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI/File Photo)

New Delhi Terming Rahul Gandhi a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress leader chose to target not just the government but even the security forces at a time when the nation was paying tributes to those killed in last year's Pulwama attack.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? (sic)" he asked in a tweet.

BJP spokespersons slammed Gandhi for his remark, alleging that it insulted those killed in the attack.

"When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!," tweeted BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "This is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Congress has done this in past as well and people taught them a lesson for this blunder. Rahul Gandhi's such remarks help Pakistan counter India on international platforms."

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial to the 40 slain CRPF personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures and the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty) will be part of the memorial, an official said.

