Kochi Candidate List: Key Contests in Kochi Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kochi Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kochi seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K J Maxy of CPM won from this seat beating Dominic Presentation of INC by a margin of 1,086 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dominic Presentation of INC won from this this constituency defeating M.C.Josephine of CPM by a margin of 16,503 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kochi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kochi constituency are: K. J. Maxi of CPI(M), Tony Chammany of CONG, C.G. Rajagopal of BJP