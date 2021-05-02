Kochi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kalamassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

80. Kochi (Cochin) (कोच्चि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kochi is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,81,842 eligible electors, of which 88,557 were male, 93,285 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kochi in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,71,380 eligible electors, of which 83,423 were male, 87,957 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,727 eligible electors, of which 78,030 were male, 80,518 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kochi in 2016 was 164. In 2011, there were 123.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K J Maxy of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Dominic Presentation of INC by a margin of 1,086 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 38.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dominic Presentation of INC won in this seat defeating M.C.Josephine of CPIM by a margin of 16,503 votes which was 15.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 80. Kochi Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kochi are: Tony Chammany (INC), K J Maxy (CPIM), C G Rajagopal (BJP), Shiny Antony (T20PA), Nipun Cherian (IND), Rajaneesh Babu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.84%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.35%, while it was 66.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 80. Kochi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 148. In 2011 there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

80. Kochi constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Kumbalangi and Chellanam panchayats and Wards No.1 to 10 and 19 to 25 of Kochi (M.Corporation) in Kochi Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Kochi is 76 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kochi is: 9°54’24.5"N 76°16’20.6"E.

