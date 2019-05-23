Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kodarma Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJSWP -- -- Ajay Krishna BSP -- -- Sarfaraj Ahmad VSKP -- -- Avadhesh Kumar Singh HND -- -- Tuklal Nayak MSP -- -- Bayas Kumar JNC -- -- Dayanand Kumar JVM (P) -- -- Babu Lal Marandi AITC -- -- Kanchan Kumari AIFB -- -- Shivnath Saw CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Raj Kumar Yadav IND -- -- Pradip Turi IND -- -- Md. Mahboob Alam Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rameshwar Prasad Yadav BJP -- -- Annpurna Devi

5. Kodarma is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.91%. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kr Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 98,654 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).