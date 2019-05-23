English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kodarma Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kodarma (कोडरमा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Kodarma is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.91%. The estimated literacy level of Kodarma is 63.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Kr Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 98,654 votes which was 9.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Babulal Marandi of JVM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 48,520 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled. JVM had a vote share of 25.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Kodarma Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJSWP
--
--
Ajay Krishna
BSP
--
--
Sarfaraj Ahmad
VSKP
--
--
Avadhesh Kumar Singh
HND
--
--
Tuklal Nayak
MSP
--
--
Bayas Kumar
JNC
--
--
Dayanand Kumar
JVM (P)
--
--
Babu Lal Marandi
AITC
--
--
Kanchan Kumari
AIFB
--
--
Shivnath Saw
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Raj Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Pradip Turi
IND
--
--
Md. Mahboob Alam
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rameshwar Prasad Yadav
BJP
--
--
Annpurna Devi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kodarma was: Ravindra Kr Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,003 men, 7,69,641 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kodarma Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kodarma is: 24.4599 85.4952
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोडरमा, झारखंड (Hindi); কোদারমা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); कोडरमा, झारखंड (Marathi); કોડારમા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோதர்மா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోడర్మా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಕೋದರ್ಮ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); കൊടാർമ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results