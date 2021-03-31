politics

News18» News»Politics»Kodungallur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kodungallur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Kodungallur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kodungallur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kodungallur constituency are: V. R. Sunil Kumar of CPI, M. P. Jackson of CONG, Santhosh Chirakulam of BJP

Kodungallur Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kodungallur seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V R Sunilkumar of CPI won from this seat beating K P Dhanapalan of INC by a margin of 22,791 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T.N.Prathapan of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.G.Sivanandhan of CPI by a margin of 9,432 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kodungallur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 14:49 IST