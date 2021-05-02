Kodungallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

73. Kodungallur (Cranganore) (कोडुन्गल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kodungallur is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,933 eligible electors, of which 92,727 were male, 1,00,206 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kodungallur in 2021 is 1081.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,86,847 eligible electors, of which 89,709 were male, 97,138 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,056 eligible electors, of which 80,962 were male, 80,962 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kodungallur in 2016 was 188. In 2011, there were 154.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V R Sunilkumar of CPI won in this seat by defeating K P Dhanapalan of INC by a margin of 22,791 votes which was 15.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 45.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.N.Prathapan of INC won in this seat defeating K.G.Sivanandhan of CPI by a margin of 9,432 votes which was 7.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 73. Kodungallur Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kodungallur are: M P Jackson (INC), Remya Mohanan (BSP), Adv V R Sunilkumar (CPI), O M Sreeja (SUCOIC), Rajan Painat (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.54%, while it was 76.15% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 73. Kodungallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

73. Kodungallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Kodungallur Municipality and Methala and Poyya Panchayats in Kodungaloor Taluk and Annamanada, Kuzhur, Mala, Puthenchira and Vellangallur Panchayats in Mukundapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Kodungallur is 171 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kodungallur is: 10°14’28.0"N 76°15’13.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kodungallur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam