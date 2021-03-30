Koduvally Candidate List: Key Contests in Koduvally Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Koduvally Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Koduvally seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Karat Razack of IND won from this seat beating M A Razak Master of IUML by a margin of 573 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.M.Ummer Master of MUL won from this this constituency defeating M.Mehaboob of CPM by a margin of 16,552 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Koduvally Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Koduvally constituency are: Karat Razak of Ind., M. K. Muneer of IUML, T. Balasoman of BJP