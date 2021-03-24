politics

Kokrajhar East Candidate List: Key Contests in Kokrajhar East Assembly Constituency of Assam
Kokrajhar East Candidate List: Key Contests in Kokrajhar East Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency are: Lawrence Islary of UPPL, Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF

Kokrajhar East Assembly constituency in Kokrajhar district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kokrajhar East seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pramila Rani Brahma of BOPF won from this seat beating Pratibha Brahma of IND by a margin of 40,091 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pramila Rani Brahma of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Kishore Basumatary of IND by a margin of 45,904 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency BOPF was ahead in the Kokrajhar East Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BOPF led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:25 IST