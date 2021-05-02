Kokrajhar East Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

30. Kokrajhar East (कोकराझार पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kokrajhar district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Kokrajhar East is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.63%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,86,170 eligible electors, of which 91,930 were male, 94,240 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kokrajhar East in 2021 is 1025.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,446 eligible electors, of which 82,449 were male, 82,997 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,500 eligible electors, of which 73,296 were male, 74,204 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kokrajhar East in 2016 was 424. In 2011, there were 158.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF won in this seat by defeating Pratibha Brahma of IND by a margin of 40,091 votes which was 29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 55.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF won in this seat defeating Kishore Basumatary of IND by a margin of 45,904 votes which was 40.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 66.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BPF got the most votes in 30. Kokrajhar East Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BPF got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Kokrajhar East are: Pramila Rani Brahma (BPF), Mijing Brahma (VPI), Lawrence Islary (UPPL), Manaj Kumar Brahma (IND), Sailendra Nath Brahma (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.66%, while it was 76.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 30. Kokrajhar East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 213. In 2011 there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

30. Kokrajhar East constituency comprises of the following areas of Kokrajhar district of Assam: Kokrajhar municipality and Kokrajhar thana [excluding the villages specified in items (12) and (13) of the Appendix] in Kokrajhar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kokrajhar.

The total area covered by Kokrajhar East is 966 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kokrajhar East is: 26°35’32.6"N 90°15’20.9"E.

