Kokrajhar West Candidate List: Key Contests in Kokrajhar West Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Kokrajhar West Candidate List: Key Contests in Kokrajhar West Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kokrajhar West (ST) constituency are: Manaranjan Brahma of UPPL, Rabiram Narzary of BPF

Kokrajhar West Assembly constituency in Gossaigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kokrajhar West seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rabiram Narzary of BOPF won from this seat beating Dahit Chandra Brahma of AIUDF by a margin of 17,340 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pradip Kumar Brahma of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Urkhao Gwra Brahma of IND by a margin of 31,503 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Kokrajhar West Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:24 IST