1-min read

Kolar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) K.Srinivasa Gowda Won

Live election result of 148 Kolar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kolar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
Kolar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) K.Srinivasa Gowda Won
Live election result of 148 Kolar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kolar MLA.
Kolar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,22,605 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,491 are male, 1,11,031 female and 29 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.54 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%
Live Status JD(S) K.Srinivasa Gowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8278846.22%K.Srinivasa Gowda
INC3853721.52%Syed Zameer Pasha
NMC3554419.85%R Varthur Prakash
BJP124586.96%R. Venkatachalapathi (Om Shakthi Chalapathi)
IND20851.16%Gowramma
IND12660.71%Srinivasa
NOTA11950.67%Nota
IND5590.31%Srinivas Gowda
IND5300.30%K.Srinivasa Gowda
RMVP5160.29%A.Ananda Kumar
IND4600.26%N.Prakasha
RPI(A)4350.24%Dr. M. Venkata Swamy
IND4090.23%M.Ravi
IND3720.21%Kadhalli.R.Shashi Kumar
IND3710.21%Amjad Pasha.N
IND3230.18%Manjula
AIMEP3110.17%Tanveer Ahmed
IND2930.16%Sreerama
JD(U)2020.11%K.R.S. Sudhakar Gowda.R
IND1760.10%Prakash
IND1460.08%Amjad Pasha
IND1260.07%B.Ananda Reddy

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,591 votes (7.7%) securing 38.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.36%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,029 votes (16.6%) registering 52.45% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.22%.

Check the table below for Kolar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

