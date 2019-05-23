English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kolar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: S. Muniswamy of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
28. Kolar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.39%. The estimated literacy level of Kolar is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K H Muniyappa of INC won in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 47,850 votes which was 4.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, K H Muniyappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23,006 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolar was: K H Muniyappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,450 men, 7,37,386 women and 141 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kolar is: 13.137 78.134
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलार, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোলার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोलार, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોલાર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கோலார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోలార్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೋಲಾರ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോളാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
S. Muniswamy
BJP
S. Muniswamy
WON
In 2009, K H Muniyappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23,006 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
Kolar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
709165
56.35%
S. Muniswamy
INC
499144
39.66%
K.H. Muniyappa
NOTA
13889
1.10%
Nota
BSP
9861
0.78%
Jayaprasad M.G
AMSP
7085
0.56%
Ashok Chakravarthi M.B
UPP
3412
0.27%
Ramanji. R
IND
2881
0.23%
Raj Kumaresan. L
IND
2574
0.20%
N.C. Subbarayappa
IND
2495
0.20%
C. Shankarappa
IND
1494
0.12%
Dr. Ramesh Babu. V.M.
RPS
1491
0.12%
G. Chikkanarayana
IND
1454
0.12%
Medihala Chalavadi M Chandrashekar
PPOI
1407
0.11%
Sarvesh N.M.
IND
1184
0.09%
Munirajappa. P
RPI(A)
1015
0.08%
Dhanamatnalli Venkateshappa
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolar was: K H Muniyappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,450 men, 7,37,386 women and 141 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kolar is: 13.137 78.134
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलार, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোলার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोलार, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોલાર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கோலார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోలార్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೋಲಾರ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോളാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results