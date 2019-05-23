Kolar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: S. Muniswamy of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP S. Muniswamy BJP S. Muniswamy WON

Kolar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 709165 56.35% S. Muniswamy Won INC 499144 39.66% K.H. Muniyappa NOTA 13889 1.10% Nota BSP 9861 0.78% Jayaprasad M.G AMSP 7085 0.56% Ashok Chakravarthi M.B UPP 3412 0.27% Ramanji. R IND 2881 0.23% Raj Kumaresan. L IND 2574 0.20% N.C. Subbarayappa IND 2495 0.20% C. Shankarappa IND 1494 0.12% Dr. Ramesh Babu. V.M. RPS 1491 0.12% G. Chikkanarayana IND 1454 0.12% Medihala Chalavadi M Chandrashekar PPOI 1407 0.11% Sarvesh N.M. IND 1184 0.09% Munirajappa. P RPI(A) 1015 0.08% Dhanamatnalli Venkateshappa

28. Kolar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.39%. The estimated literacy level of Kolar is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K H Muniyappa of INC won in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 47,850 votes which was 4.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, K H Muniyappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23,006 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolar was: K H Muniyappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,450 men, 7,37,386 women and 141 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kolar is: 13.137 78.134Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलार, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোলার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोलार, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોલાર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கோலார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోలార్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೋಲಾರ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോളാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam)