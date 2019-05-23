Take the pledge to vote

Kolar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: S. Muniswamy of BJP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
28. Kolar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.39%. The estimated literacy level of Kolar is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K H Muniyappa of INC won in this seat by defeating the JDS candidate by a margin of 47,850 votes which was 4.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, K H Muniyappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23,006 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.

Kolar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
709165
56.35%
S. Muniswamy
INC
499144
39.66%
K.H. Muniyappa
NOTA
13889
1.10%
Nota
BSP
9861
0.78%
Jayaprasad M.G
AMSP
7085
0.56%
Ashok Chakravarthi M.B
UPP
3412
0.27%
Ramanji. R
IND
2881
0.23%
Raj Kumaresan. L
IND
2574
0.20%
N.C. Subbarayappa
IND
2495
0.20%
C. Shankarappa
IND
1494
0.12%
Dr. Ramesh Babu. V.M.
RPS
1491
0.12%
G. Chikkanarayana
IND
1454
0.12%
Medihala Chalavadi M Chandrashekar
PPOI
1407
0.11%
Sarvesh N.M.
IND
1184
0.09%
Munirajappa. P
RPI(A)
1015
0.08%
Dhanamatnalli Venkateshappa

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.16% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolar was: K H Muniyappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,450 men, 7,37,386 women and 141 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Kolar is: 13.137 78.134

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलार, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোলার, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोलार, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોલાર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கோலார், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోలార్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೋಲಾರ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോളാർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
