Kolar Gold Field Election Results 2018 Live Updates: INC's Roopakala M Won

Live Status INC Roopakala M Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Kolar Gold Field (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,87,241 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,039 are male, 92,854 female and 31 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,022 votes (22.17%) securing 46.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.32%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,320 votes (3.19%) registering 28.44% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72%.Check the table below for Kolar Gold Field live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting