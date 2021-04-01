Kolathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kolathur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kolathur Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kolathur seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Stalin.M.K of DMK won from this seat beating Prabhakar.J.C.D of ADMK by a margin of 37,730 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Stalin M.K. of DMK won from this this constituency defeating Sadai.Sa. Duraisamy of ADMK by a margin of 2,819 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Kolathur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kolathur constituency are: Adhirajaram of AIADMK, M. K. Stalin of DMK, Kolathur J. Arumugam of AMMK, A. Jagadish of MNM, Kemils Selva of NTK