Kolathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

13. Kolathur (कोल्लातुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kolathur is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,81,128 eligible electors, of which 1,37,456 were male, 1,43,605 female and 67 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kolathur in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,59,843 eligible electors, of which 1,27,682 were male, 1,32,100 female and 61 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,990 eligible electors, of which 1,04,280 were male, 1,03,710 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kolathur in 2016 was 93. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Stalin.M.K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Prabhakar.J.C.D of AIADMK by a margin of 37,730 votes which was 22.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 54.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Stalin M.K. of DMK won in this seat defeating Sadai.Sa. Duraisamy of AIADMK by a margin of 2,819 votes which was 1.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 13. Kolathur Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 36 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 25 contestants and there were 27 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kolathur are: Aadirajaram (AIADMK), Mjs Jamal Mohamed Meera (BSP), M K Stalin (DMK), Ashok Kumar S (NGPP), J Arumugam (AMMK), Elumalai K (VTVTK), F Camilus Selva (NTK), A Seetha (BDPA), Suresh (TNIK), S Sureshkumar (MLK), D Sureshbabu (DMSK), E Rajendran (AMGRDMK), M Rajendran (NDPSI), Vivekraj J (TZMC), G Velmurugan (SS), A Jagadish Kumar (MNM), Agni Sri Ramachandran (IND), L Kathiresan (IND), Sathiyaseelan (IND), V Sureshkumar (IND), J Suriyamuthu (IND), M A S Senthil Kumar (IND), P Senthil Kumar (IND), R Selvam (IND), Divya (IND), Devikarani (IND), Al Naresh Kumar (IND), Nirmala Devi (IND), D Nilamani (IND), K Pannerselvam (IND), Malarvizhi (IND), Mirza Safdar Ali (IND), Rama Devi (IND), B Vijaya Kumar (IND), C Jeevakumar (IND), P Harishkumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 64.79%, while it was 68.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 13. Kolathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 221. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

13. Kolathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No. 50 to 54 and 62.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Kolathur is 10 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kolathur is: 13°07’04.1"N 80°13’30.4"E.

