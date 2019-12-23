Kolebira Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

71. Kolebira (कोलेबिरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Simdega (सिमडेगा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Kolebira is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 67.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.59%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,96,329 eligible electors, of which 98,416 were male, 97,913 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Kolebira, there are 4706 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2386 are male, 2320 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2343 voters in the 80+ age category and 2310 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,88,443 eligible electors, of which 95,387 were male, 93,056 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,862.

Kolebira has an elector sex ratio of 994.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Anosh Ekka of JKP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17143 votes which was 13.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKP had a vote share of 39.59% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JKP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,502 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKP had a vote share of 28.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 71. Kolebira Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.48%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.66%, while it was 62.86% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 71. Kolebira constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 204.

Extent: 71. Kolebira constituency comprises of the following areas of Simdega district of Jharkhand: Kolebira, Thethaitangar and Bolba police stations in Simdega sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kolebira is: 22.571 84.8462.

