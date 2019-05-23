English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolhapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolhapur (कोल्हापूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
47. Kolhapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Kolhapur is 80.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dhananjay Mahadik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 33,259 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.22% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sadashivrao Dadoba Mandlik of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 44,800 votes which was 4.35% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 41.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.72% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.02% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolhapur was: Dhananjay Mahadik (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,286 men, 8,49,002 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolhapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kolhapur is: 16.4578 74.1014
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोल्हापुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); কোলাপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); कोल्हापूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); કોલ્હાપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); கோலாப்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కొల్హాపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಹಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); കൊൽഹാപുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Kolhapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BLP
--
--
Kisan Keraba Katkar
VBA
--
--
Dr. Aruna Mohan Mali
SHS
--
--
Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
BRSP
--
--
Dayanand Maruti Kamble
BMP
--
--
Nagratna Siddharth
IND
--
--
Bajirao Sadashiv Naik
IND
--
--
Paresh Dattatray Bhosale
NCP
--
--
Dhananjay Mahadik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Mulla Mushtak Ajij
IND
--
--
Mane Arvind Bhiva
IND
--
--
Yuvraj Bhimrao Desai
IND
--
--
Rajendra Balaso Koli (Galatage)
IND
--
--
Sandeep Bhairvnath Kogale
IND
--
--
Sandeep Gundopant Sankpal
BSP
--
--
Dundappa Kundappa Shrikant Sir
