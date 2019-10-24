Kolhapur North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोल्हापूर उत्तर): Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav of Congress Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

276. Kolhapur North (कोल्हापूर उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,85,542 eligible electors, of which 1,42,879 were male, 1,42,659 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 95 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kolhapur North Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 38441 57.97% Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav LEADING SS 26185 39.49% Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar NOTA 591 0.89% Nota CPI 361 0.54% Satishchandra Balkrishna Kamble VBA 290 0.44% Rahul Anadpind Rajhans BSP 171 0.26% Ajay Prakash Kurane IND 129 0.19% Sambhaji Alias Banda Salunkhe IND 84 0.13% Salim Nurmahammad Bagwan IND 56 0.08% Amit Aravind Atigare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,84,785 eligible electors, of which 1,43,875 were male, 1,40,910 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 95 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,65,893.

Kolhapur North has an elector sex ratio of 998.46.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22421 votes which was 12.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3687 votes which was 2.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.94% in 2009 in the seat.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.68%, while it was 57.41 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.81%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 276. Kolhapur North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 276. Kolhapur North constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Karvir Tehsil (Part) Kolhapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 1 to 14, 17 to 22, 24 to 42, 47 to 50, 52 to 56, 59, 60, 62, 63 & 65.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kolhapur North is: 16.7258 74.2477.

