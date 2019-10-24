Kolhapur South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोल्हापूर दक्षिण): Ruturaj Sanjay Patil of INC Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

274. Kolhapur South (कोल्हापूर दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,24,857 eligible electors, of which 1,67,313 were male, 1,57,537 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 490 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kolhapur South Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 34056 59.55% Ruturaj Sanjay Patil LEADING BJP 23133 40.45% Amal Mahadik BSP -- 0.00% Sachin Appaso Kamble IND -- 0.00% Salim Nurmahamad Bagwan IND -- 0.00% Rajendra Babu Kamble BMKP -- 0.00% Nagaonkar Chandrakant Sudamrao IND -- 0.00% Amit Mahadik VBA -- 0.00% Babanrao Alias Dilip Pandurang Kavde NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,10,755 eligible electors, of which 1,61,187 were male, 1,49,565 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 490 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,246.

Kolhapur South has an elector sex ratio of 941.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amal Mahadik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8528 votes which was 3.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Satej Alias Bunty D of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5767 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 274. Kolhapur South Assembly segment of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Kolhapur Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.57%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.19%, while it was 69.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 274. Kolhapur South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 274. Kolhapur South constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Karvir Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Mudsungi, Kaneri, Ispurli, Kolhapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 15, 16, 23, 43 to 46, 51, 57, 58, 61, 64 & 66 to 72.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kolhapur South is: 16.6295 74.2468.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolhapur South results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.