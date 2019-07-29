Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kolkata Court Issues Arrest warrant Against BJP Leader Mukul Roy in Cash Recovery Case

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in an investigation into the case.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kolkata Court Issues Arrest warrant Against BJP Leader Mukul Roy in Cash Recovery Case
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy flashes the victory sign to celebrate party's victory of Lok Sabha election 2019, at state BJP party headquarters, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: A city court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area last year.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in investigation into the case.

Investigating officers had served Roy with a notice earlier this year to appear at the police station for interrogation in connection with the recovery, his lawyer Subhasish Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said a petition by the BJP leader challenging the notice is already pending before the Delhi High Court.

"As such, the warrant was issued despite pendancy of the petition mentioned before a bench of the Delhi High Court, and it is likely to be taken up by an appropriate bench on Tuesday," he said.

Roy alleged that Monday's development was politically motivated, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants him arrested in order to thwart BJP's organisational activities in the state.

"This is a politically motivated move. Banerjee has targeted me and (Barrackpore BJP MP) Arjun (Singh), as she knows that if we are removed (arrested), the organisational activities of the BJP in Bengal can be affected," Roy told PTI.

Dasgupta also claimed that Roy has turned 65 and he can be questioned at his place of residence or at the police station under which his residence is located.

He added that the saffron party leader is willing to assist the investigation as and when required.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area on July 31, 2018, leading to his arrest along with a few others. Roy's phone number allegedly featured in one of the arrested person's call list.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram