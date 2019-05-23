English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kolkata South, North Calcutta): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kolkata Dakshin (কলকাতা দক্ষিণ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
23. Kolkata Dakshin (Kolkata South) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Dakshin is 87.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,36,339 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mamata Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,19,571 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 57.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Kolkata Dakshin Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Sarfaraz Khan
CPI(M)
--
--
Nandini Mukherjee
SUCI
--
--
Debabrata Bera
SHS
--
--
Sridhar Chandra Bagari
IND
--
--
Gautam Mitra
IND
--
--
Badal Mondal
INC
--
--
Mita Chakraborty
AITC
--
--
Mala Roy
IND
--
--
Niraj Agarwal
IND
--
--
Kashinath Das
IND
--
--
Rita Dutta
IND
--
--
Santanu Roy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Chandra Kumar Bose
