Lok Sabha Election Results: Exit Polls Predict Gains for BJP But Will Vidyasagar Issue Play Spoilsport in Kolkata?
Will the vandalism, particularly the desecration of 19th century educationist Vidyasagar’s statue which became an emotive issue in Bengal, dent BJP’s prospects in Kolkata? Or will the BJP be able to make inroads in Mamata Banerjee’s bastion?
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019: The bitterly contested and often violent battle for the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 culminated with the Election Commission curtailing the time for campaigning – a first for the state. The trigger: widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s massive road on May 14, which also saw a bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar being vandalized. This polarised the already fraught polls and the result for the two seats in Bengal’s capital – Kolkata North and Kolkata South – with Shah dubbing it an attempt to “strangulate” democracy. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered that the violence was triggered at the behest of BJP goons from outside the state.
Will the vandalism, particularly the desecration of 19th century educationist Vidyasagar’s statue which became an emotive issue in Bengal – dent BJP’s prospects in Kolkata? Or will the BJP be able to make inroads in Mamata Banerjee’s bastion?
Top Developments:
1. On May 14, suspected ABVP supporters allegedly barged in to the nearby Vidyasagar College at Shankar Ghose Lane and went on a rampage, damaging college property. They also desecrated a statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a key figure of Bengal Renaissance who was instrumental in introducing widow remarriage. While Amit Shah escaped unhurt, he was forced to cut short the roadshow and had to be escorted to safety by police.
2. A war of words ensued between the BJP and Trinamool Congress, with Amit Shah accusing the Trinamool Congress of indulging in violence in the state and alleged that the Election Commission has been a "mute spectator". The BJP is contesting polls in all states. There has been no violence. But there has been violence in West Bengal as TMC is contesting elections there ... it is simple," he said.
3. Shah also accused TMC "goons" of vandalising the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside a college, saying it was done to gain "sympathy" as the Mamata Banerjee-led party has realised its "reverse count" has begun.
4. While home minister Rajnath Singh held Banerjee "responsible", finance minister Arun Jaitley wondered if Bengal is being run by a "government of gangsters" and Union minister Mahesh Sharma said that Banerjee has turned the state of Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose into a zone of violence and hatred.
5. In response, TMC spokesperson Derek O' Brien claimed that BJP had brought in "desperate goons" to smash Vidhayasagar's bust. "Violent mob of BJP 'outsiders' in presence of Pukeworthy Shah. How little you know about Bengal, its rich history, its culture. Bengal will never forgive for what you did today. (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.
6. While the BJP and Trinamool continue to trade barbs, the incident seems to have wounded the Bengali sentiment with a majority of people, irrespective of their class and political opinion, condemned the incident at Vidyasagar College.
7. Vidyasagar was a reformer and a key figure of Bengal renaissance and had started widow remarriage and women’s education, opened schools and colleges and started the use of the Bengali language as a vehicle for literature.
8. The saffron party is eyeing victory from Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin as it houses more than 40% percent non-Bengali voters. Trinamool Congress veteran Sudip Bandyapadhyay is pitted against the BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha to retain his Kolkata North seat.
9. In the adjoining seat of Kolkata South, the TMC’s Mala Roy faces BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In both the seats, the CPI(M) has fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North.
10. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on Tuesday ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency after a BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal approached the EC and urged it to conduct re-polling in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The EC declared void the poll held on 19 May at polling station number 200.
