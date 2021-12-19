Kolkata Municipal Elections LIVE Updates: The voting for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections has begun in the city. Elections to all the 144 wards of the KMC will be held today, and counting of votes will take place on December 21.The police heightened vigil across the city and its neighbouring areas ahead of the elections, including initiating stringent checks at hotels and various entry points. “We want to ensure that the elections are totally peaceful and we have strengthened vigil in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts for that purpose. Areas of focus are Esplanade, New Market, Central Avenue, Gariahat, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Garia and Salt Lake,” he said.

Here are the updates:

• EVM machine issues have been reported in 14 places including Maniktla, Chowringhee and Behala Paschim, according to data from KMC war room.

• More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said.

RELATED NEWS KMC Dismantles Plaque Bearing Name Of Fake IAS Officer Along With TMC Leaders

• Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections. Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 pm, he said.

• “Elections should be peaceful this time. There are enough police everywhere. So I think it should be peaceful," a Kolkata resident told News18 on being asked if elections would go on smoothly this time.

Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls, visuals from ward no. 134 APJ Abdul Kalam English Medium SchoolCounting of votes will take place on Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/8JvLKiNm85 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

• 102 ward of Kolkata CPM alleged that their agents were not allowed; TMC rejected their allegation.

• Congress agent in Sealdah area alleged that they were not allowed in booth by TMC workers. TMC, meanwhile, denied such allegations.

• Voting will be held in 1,776 polling booths.

Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls, visuals from ward no. 93 Govindpuri Primary SchoolVoting will be held in 1,776 polling stations. Counting of votes will take place on Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/pMxncj8sKs — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

• Voting for the polls started at 7 am.

• 10 joint commissioners, 26 Deputy Commissioners and 71 Assistant Commissioners have been deployed on ground for the security arrangements.

• Police said on Saturday that Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) would also be deployed, apart from the usual patrolling teams.

• The Calcutta High Court had on Friday rejected an appeal by the BJP against a single bench order, which directed that the state police - and not central forces - will provide security for the polls.

• Kolkata Police has deployed around 23,000 personnel for today’s elections.

• TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday cautioned his party workers against attempts by the BJP to instigate trouble during the voting process for Kolkata civic elections on December 19, stating that such bids must be resisted. Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting following a road show in south Kolkata, also warned party activists and leaders of action if found using “unfair means" for personal gains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.