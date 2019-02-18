Kolkata Police Mull Sending Mukul Roy’s Audio Clip ‘Targeting Bengal IPS Officers’ for Forensic Tests

After seeking legal opinion, the Kolkata Police will send BJP leader an audio clip in which BJP leader Mukul Roy is purportedly heard asking a party colleague to engage the CBI to harass four IPS officers in Bengal for forensic examination.In the audio clip, which went viral a few months ago, BJP’s state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya is heard asking Roy whether he wanted to highlight anything on Bengal as he would be meeting party president Amit Shah.In reply, Roy is heard requesting Vijayvargiya to talk to Shah on engaging the CBI to keep a watch on four IPS officers to scare them.“Jo char IPS officer hain, unpe CBI ko thoda nazar dalna hoga. Isme agar ek baar dhyan denge, toh yeh IPS log dar jayenge (the CBI should keep a watch on four IPS officers. If we focus on this, these IPS officers will get scared),” Roy is heard telling Vijayvargiya in the clip.Speaking to News18, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, “If required we will examine the clips but that will only happen after seeking legal advice.”Kumar was recently grilled by CBI sleuths for five days in Shillong over his alleged role in tampering evidence in the multi-crore Saradha scam.Before that chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a protest when officers of the premier investigating agency went to Kumar’s residence for questioning.Roy said, “The matter is in the Delhi high court. However, all I can say is that the voice in the audio clip is not mine.”When asked whether he was ready to cooperate with the Kolkata Police in its probe, the BJP leader said, “I am ready cooperate anytime.”Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had sought a CBI probe into the alleged surveillance and tapping of his phone by the West Bengal police.On November 3, 2017, Roy officially joined BJP and his induction in the party was officially announced by Vijayvargiya in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference.On November 17, Mukul Roy had said his landline and mobile phones were being tapped and moved the Delhi high court demanding a probe into the matter.