English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Police Mull Sending Mukul Roy’s Audio Clip ‘Targeting Bengal IPS Officers’ for Forensic Tests
Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said if required the clips will be sent for examination but that will only happen after seeking legal advice.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
Loading...
Kolkata: After seeking legal opinion, the Kolkata Police will send BJP leader an audio clip in which BJP leader Mukul Roy is purportedly heard asking a party colleague to engage the CBI to harass four IPS officers in Bengal for forensic examination.
In the audio clip, which went viral a few months ago, BJP’s state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya is heard asking Roy whether he wanted to highlight anything on Bengal as he would be meeting party president Amit Shah.
In reply, Roy is heard requesting Vijayvargiya to talk to Shah on engaging the CBI to keep a watch on four IPS officers to scare them.
“Jo char IPS officer hain, unpe CBI ko thoda nazar dalna hoga. Isme agar ek baar dhyan denge, toh yeh IPS log dar jayenge (the CBI should keep a watch on four IPS officers. If we focus on this, these IPS officers will get scared),” Roy is heard telling Vijayvargiya in the clip.
Speaking to News18, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, “If required we will examine the clips but that will only happen after seeking legal advice.”
Kumar was recently grilled by CBI sleuths for five days in Shillong over his alleged role in tampering evidence in the multi-crore Saradha scam.
Before that chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a protest when officers of the premier investigating agency went to Kumar’s residence for questioning.
Roy said, “The matter is in the Delhi high court. However, all I can say is that the voice in the audio clip is not mine.”
When asked whether he was ready to cooperate with the Kolkata Police in its probe, the BJP leader said, “I am ready cooperate anytime.”
Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had sought a CBI probe into the alleged surveillance and tapping of his phone by the West Bengal police.
On November 3, 2017, Roy officially joined BJP and his induction in the party was officially announced by Vijayvargiya in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference.
On November 17, Mukul Roy had said his landline and mobile phones were being tapped and moved the Delhi high court demanding a probe into the matter.
In the audio clip, which went viral a few months ago, BJP’s state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya is heard asking Roy whether he wanted to highlight anything on Bengal as he would be meeting party president Amit Shah.
In reply, Roy is heard requesting Vijayvargiya to talk to Shah on engaging the CBI to keep a watch on four IPS officers to scare them.
“Jo char IPS officer hain, unpe CBI ko thoda nazar dalna hoga. Isme agar ek baar dhyan denge, toh yeh IPS log dar jayenge (the CBI should keep a watch on four IPS officers. If we focus on this, these IPS officers will get scared),” Roy is heard telling Vijayvargiya in the clip.
Speaking to News18, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, “If required we will examine the clips but that will only happen after seeking legal advice.”
Kumar was recently grilled by CBI sleuths for five days in Shillong over his alleged role in tampering evidence in the multi-crore Saradha scam.
Before that chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a protest when officers of the premier investigating agency went to Kumar’s residence for questioning.
Roy said, “The matter is in the Delhi high court. However, all I can say is that the voice in the audio clip is not mine.”
When asked whether he was ready to cooperate with the Kolkata Police in its probe, the BJP leader said, “I am ready cooperate anytime.”
Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had sought a CBI probe into the alleged surveillance and tapping of his phone by the West Bengal police.
On November 3, 2017, Roy officially joined BJP and his induction in the party was officially announced by Vijayvargiya in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference.
On November 17, Mukul Roy had said his landline and mobile phones were being tapped and moved the Delhi high court demanding a probe into the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Covering Imran Khan's Picture in India Regrettable: PCB
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results