Kolkata Port Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

158. Kolkata Port (कोलकाता बंदरगाह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kolkata Port is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,35,854 eligible electors, of which 1,32,313 were male, 1,03,537 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kolkata Port in 2021 is 783.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,685 eligible electors, of which 1,23,967 were male, 93,717 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,300 eligible electors, of which 1,18,144 were male, 81,090 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kolkata Port in 2016 was 106. In 2011, there were 93.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Firhad Hakim of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rakesh Singh of INC by a margin of 26,548 votes which was 19.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Firhad Hakim of TMC won in this seat defeating Moinuddin Shams of AIFB by a margin of 25,033 votes which was 19.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 158. Kolkata Port Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kolkata Port are: Awadh Kishore Gupta (BJP), Firhad Hakim (TMC), Sarfaraz Khan (BSP), Md Mukhtar (INC), Manjay Kumar Roy (JDU), Sk Jayed Hossain (SUCOIC), Biswajit Halder (IND), Jay Prakash Shaw (IND), Kalpana Chohan (IND), Sanjay Dey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.41%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.43%, while it was 65.92% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 158. Kolkata Port constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

Extent:

158. Kolkata Port constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-75, 76, 78 to 80 and 133 to 135 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Kolkata Port is 14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kolkata Port is: 22°32’00.2"N 88°17’52.4"E.

