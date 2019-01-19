Kolkata Rally LIVE: In Silvassa, PM Modi Says All He Can Hear From Bengal is 'Bachao, Bachao, Bachao'

Lalu Yadav's son and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav is addressing the gathering in Kolkata, blames Modi and Amit Shah for his late arrival. "With this huge gathering, Modi will have sleepless nights from now onwards. ED, CBI are all coalition partners of BJP. They hatched a conspiracy and sent my father to jail with the help of CBI," he says.
Event Highlights
More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources said. Most of them have already arrived in the city.
The former Union Minister made fun of Modi government's slogan of
"Demonetisation was announced in haste. They announced without considering the people and other senior party leaders. Even the finance minister was not kept in the loop before announcing demonetisation. Women, who had accumulated some wealth for their families' benefit, were left in lurch when note ban happened. They lost crores due to it," says Shatrughan, adding that even before people could get over demonetisation, GST happened.
"Even before being a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I am leader of Bharat. So whatever I say or do, is for the people and for their benefit. I am answerable to them. Hence, I try to show BJP a mirror so that they understand that it's a democracy and they cannot do such injustice. Yashwant Sinha tells me that BJP will now throw me out of the party. But I am not scared because I am a people's man," Shatrughan says.
We Present Views of the NEWS: Shatrughan | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel leader and veteran leader Shatrughan Sinha says, "I haven't seen such a huge crowd in the recent past. It's the magic of our leader, Mamata Banerjee. We have gathered here to present the views of the NEWS (North, East, West and South)."
"The previous government was only able to build 25 lakh houses in five years. However, in the last five years, around 1.25 crore houses have been built," Modi says in Silvassa.
PM Modi in Silvassa: My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan pic.twitter.com/3WPyJtKRx5— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
PM Modi in Silvassa: Jab loktantra ka gala ghotne wale loktantra ko bachane ki baat karte toh desh ke munh se nikalta hai 'wah kya baat'. pic.twitter.com/Ac7D0e3tkt— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019
"I request senior regional leaders to prepare a manifesto together to take it forward. This task needs to be executed by the leaders themselves. I was the PM for a short time. I know that stable nation is important to build the a country. They got full majority, but what they have done is in front of everyone. We need to instill confidence among the people by telling them about our action plan," Deve Gowda says in Kolkata.
RLD Leader Tejashwi Yadav posts his picture while traveling to Kolkata.
Rushing to venue of #UnitedIndiaRally pic.twitter.com/sKnSALBfZv— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 19, 2019
It's Not an Ordinary Election: Sonia | "The crisis looms over farmers and at the borders. The fishermen are under loss and youths are unemployed. Our country is under a lot of stress. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be an ordinary one. It will be an election to restore people's faith in democracy. I wish all the success," Kharge reads out Sonia Gandhi's statement on behalf of All India Congress.
Bihar's ex-deputy CM and Lalu Prasad Yadav will arrive at Mamata Banerjee's rally shortly.
Just landed. Going to attend #UnitedIndiaRally— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 19, 2019
NCP leader Sharad Pawar is speaking now. "Ambedkar worked hard to give this country a Constitution, which is under attack today. From Reserve Bank to judiciary to media to CBI, we are witnessing attacks on them. He launched demonetisation, GST, what came out of it? Farmers are taking their lives. Those who birthed these circumstances in this country, we have to get rid of them," he says.
"This government indulged in Rafael scam. They are misleading the nation. They misled the Supreme Court. They are dividing people in the name of religion. They are misusing CBI and ED.This indicates their intentions. They are purchasing MLAs," says Chandrababu Naidu. He invited all the regional leaders to attend a similar meeting at Amarwati. Kejriwal also said that he wants to organise similar meet in Delhi.
Giving New Delhi a glimpse of rallies and the posters, Trinamool Congress posted a picture of Mamata Banerjee's cut out, which portrays her as Goddess Durga. The poster summarises her achievements and schemes for all sections of the people. "42/42" said a crown-like cutout on Bengal CM's head, indicating her party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning all 42 seats of the state.
আজকের ব্রিগেড, দেশের ভবিষ্যত #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade pic.twitter.com/llWm6e9PnI— JagoBanglaDigital (@jago_bangla) January 19, 2019
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is speaking at Mamata's rally now. "BJP wanted to divide India but we are here to unite the country. The saffron party has betrayed the nation despite getting the full mandate. We want performing PM, we want PM who cares for poor people and farmers. Farmers are committing suicide due the wrong policies," says Naidu.
"BJP leaders use cuss words on social media against women, and I am ashamed that the prime minister of this country follows such leaders," says Arvind Kejriwal, adding that what Pakistan couldn't do, Modi and Amit Shah did in five years. "They have divided the country and instigated riots," he says.
"We have brought the beauty of this country to this dias in form of a bouquet. You (BJP) have 40 gathbandhans, you are making more gathbandhans with CBI and CVC, but BJP will not be able to open its account in Tamil Nadu. Since we allied, BJP is holding meetings after meetings, to find how to win one seat in UP," says Akhilesh Yadav. Mamata replies, "You get down BJP to zero in UP and we'll do the same in Bengal."
"A new year has started, you must have congratulated many, we all were happy when calendar changed, imagine what happiness it would be when a new PM takes over. They taunt us saying there are so many PM aspirants. Whoever the people decide will become PM. We ask you, those who failed, who wronged the people of the country, instantiated riots in country, apart from that Modi which other name you have," Akhilesh says while gathering the rally in Kolkata.
The Karnataka CM admits to a political crisis in the state caused by the BJP who are causing mischief by mobilizing MLAs; they will not succeed, he says.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is now speaking. Despite the drama in his state over alleged poaching claims to topple the government, the CM is present here, batting for Opposition unity. He is all praises for the leaders. "During seven decades, we have seen emergence of strong regional parties, which have established strong relations with their leaders," he says.
As Opposition leaders gather in Kolkata for Mamata's rally, BJP questions the face of Opposition. "Is it Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata or who?" former Union Minister and MP from Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy asks. "Some people want to carry the stamp of BJP. They are first to stand at whip so that they don't lose the membership. But then they are so opportunistic that they do not miss a chance to be present at stages like these. Anyway, he has not been active in our party since last five years. I am sure that the leadership is watching and will take action," he says, while replying to a question on BJP's Shatrughan Sinha being present at the rally.
The 86-year-old former PM, seven-time MLA and seven-time MP can put even a 40-year-old to shame when it comes to doing tough physical exercises.
"I have met Deve Gowda-ji, Hemant-ji (Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and Akhilesh Yadav. I will meet other Opposition leaders too," Banerjee told reporters.
With Bharatiya Janata Party's recent defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Banerjee has raised the pitch to be united against the saffron party in the 2019 general election.
Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, too, have already arrived.
Large-scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge stages, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly.
Lakhs of TMC supporters and workers are expected to attend the rally and huge numbers of them from various corners of the state have already started pouring into the city. They have been put up in the outskirts of the city and in some auditoriums and stadiums. Hundreds of TMC volunteers will be on the grounds to take care of supporters.
A thick security blanket has been thrown on the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground — the venue for the mega rally to prevent any untoward incident. As many as 10,000 police personnel will be deployed and around 400 police pickets have been set up to ensure foolproof security, police said.
Policemen in plain clothes, personnel of the Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Team would be deployed at the rally venue. Police posting would start from as early as 4am with senior officials in the rank of assistant commissioners in charge of the five dais set up for the rally, a senior police officer said.
"We are expecting a huge turnout from all parts of the state as well as from the country. There will be so many important dignitaries. We have arranged foolproof arrangements for their security," he said.
Separate entrances have been arranged for the five dais that would be looked after by around 15 teams of police officers, he said adding that commandos and other officers would also be posted there.
"We are not allowing any food stall near the venue. Only water tanks are being allowed at a safe distance from the dais. Nobody will be allowed to light fire near the venue for cooking or any other purpose," the officer said.
Vehicular movement in and around the venue has been either restricted or directed. "VVIPs will be taken in small cars to the venue. Other would have to park their vehicle at designated parking lots. We will not let anybody to drive motorbikes to the place," he said.
A central monitoring desk has been set up at the Kolkata Police headquarters to keep a watch on the proceedings of the rally.
