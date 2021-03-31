Kollam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kollam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kollam Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kollam seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections M Mukesh of CPM won from this seat beating Sooraj Ravi of INC by a margin of 17,611 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Gurudasan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating K.C.Rajan of INC by a margin of 8,540 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Kollam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls RSP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kollam constituency are: Mukesh of CPI(M), Bindhu Krishna of CONG, M. Sunil of BJP