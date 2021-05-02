Kollam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

124. Kollam (Quilon) (कोल्लम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kollam is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,76,041 eligible electors, of which 84,672 were male, 91,368 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kollam in 2021 is 1079.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,72,552 eligible electors, of which 82,571 were male, 89,981 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,475 eligible electors, of which 76,665 were male, 83,810 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kollam in 2016 was 404. In 2011, there were 208.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, M Mukesh of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Sooraj Ravi of INC by a margin of 17,611 votes which was 13.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.K.Gurudasan of CPIM won in this seat defeating K.C.Rajan of INC by a margin of 8,540 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 124. Kollam Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kollam are: Adv Bindhu Krishna (INC), M Mukesh (CPIM), Remanan (BSP), Sunil M (BJP), Baby S (ADHRMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.93%, while it was 71.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 124. Kollam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 155. In 2011 there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

124. Kollam constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Panayam Thrikkadavoor and Thrikkaruva Panchayats and Ward No.6 to 13, 16 to 19 and 42 to 48 of Kollam (M. Corporation) in Kollam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Kollam is 62 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kollam is: 8°55’42.2"N 76°35’52.1"E.

