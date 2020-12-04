Kondapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kondapur Ward Winner, Contestants, Corporator

104. Kondapur (కొండాపూర్) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is General. There are a total of 69,198 eligible voters in this ward of which 37,993 are male, 31,187 female and 18 are of the third gender.

There are 99 polling stations in this ward. Kondapur is part of Serlingampally (శేరిలింగంపల్లి) circle and Serilingampally (శేరిలింగంపల్లి) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Shaik Hameed of TRS won from Kondapur in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Kondapur was 41.33 %.

There are 8 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Shaik Hameed (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Gangala Mahipal Yadav (Indian National Congress - INC), Sheik Sajeeda Bagum (Independent - IND), M Raghunath (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Siraj Sd (Telugu Desam Party - TDP), M Haris Sagar (Independent - IND), Janapala Durga Prasad (Independent - IND), Kanaka Maimidi Srisailam Goud (Communist Party of India - CPI).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

Click here for detailed ward-wise live results and list of candidates for the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Click here for a single-page overview of the GHMC 2020 election results.