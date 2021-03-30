Kondotty Candidate List: Key Contests in Kondotty Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kondotty Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kondotty seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections T.V. Ibrahim of IUML won from this seat beating K.P. Beerankutty of IND by a margin of 10,654 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K Muhammedunni Haji of MUL won from this this constituency defeating P C Naushad of CPM by a margin of 28,149 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Kondotty Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kondotty constituency are: Sulaiman Haji of Ind., T. V. Ibrahim of IUML, Sheeba Unnikrishnan of BJP