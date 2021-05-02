Kondotty Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

33. Kondotty (कोंडोट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kondotty is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,261 eligible electors, of which 1,03,768 were male, 1,01,493 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kondotty in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,358 eligible electors, of which 94,238 were male, 94,120 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,057 eligible electors, of which 78,538 were male, 79,519 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kondotty in 2016 was 244. In 2011, there were 146.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, T.V. Ibrahim of IUML won in this seat by defeating K.P. Beerankutty of IND by a margin of 10,654 votes which was 7.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 46.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K Muhammedunni Haji of MUL won in this seat defeating P C Naushad of CPIM by a margin of 28,149 votes which was 23.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 56.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 33. Kondotty Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kondotty are: T V Ibrahim (IUML), Sivadasan T (BSP), Sheeba Unnikrishnan (BJP), Razak Paleri (WPOI), C V Ibrahim S/O Muhammed (IND), Kattuparuthy Sulaiman Haji (IND), Sulaiman Haji (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.42%, while it was 75.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 33. Kondotty constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 141. In 2011 there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

33. Kondotty constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Cheacode, Cherukavu, Kondotty, Pulikkal, Vazhakkad, Nediyiruppu, and Vazhayur Panchayats in Ernad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Kondotty is 164 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kondotty is: 11°11’42.0"N 75°57’04.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kondotty results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam