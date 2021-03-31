Kongad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kongad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kongad Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kongad seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.V.Vijayadas of CPM won from this seat beating Pandalam Sudhakaran of INC by a margin of 13,271 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.V.Vijayadas of CPM won from this this constituency defeating P.Swaminathan of INC by a margin of 3,565 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Kongad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kongad constituency are: K. Shanthakumari of CPI(M), U. C. Raman of IUML, M. Suresh Babu of BJP