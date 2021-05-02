Kongad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

53. Kongad (कोंगड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kongad is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,81,172 eligible electors, of which 88,806 were male, 92,366 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kongad in 2021 is 1040.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,73,779 eligible electors, of which 84,784 were male, 88,995 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,792 eligible electors, of which 75,569 were male, 80,230 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kongad in 2016 was 505. In 2011, there were 380.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.V.Vijayadas of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Pandalam Sudhakaran of INC by a margin of 13,271 votes which was 9.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.V.Vijayadas of CPIM won in this seat defeating P.Swaminathan of INC by a margin of 3,565 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 53. Kongad Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kongad are: Guruvayoorappan P E (BSP), U C Raman (IUML), Santhakumari K (CPIM), Suresh Babu M (BJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.15%, while it was 72.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 53. Kongad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 138. In 2011 there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

53. Kongad constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Kanhirapuzha, Karakurissi, Thachampara and Karimba Panchayats in Mannarkkad Taluk; Keralassery, Kongad, Mankara, Mannur and Parali Panchayats in Palakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Kongad is 225 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kongad is: 10°50’10.3"N 76°31’05.2"E.

