Konni Candidate List: Key Contests in Konni Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Konni Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Konni seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adoor Prakash of INC won from this seat beating Adv. R. Sanal Kumar of CPM by a margin of 20,748 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv. Adoor Prakash of INC won from this this constituency defeating M. S. Rajendran of CPM by a margin of 7,774 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Konni Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Konni constituency are: K. U. Jenish Kumar of CPI(M), Robin Peter of CONG, K. Surendran of BJP

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:01 IST