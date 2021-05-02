Konni Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

114. Konni (कोनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Tenkasi District). Konni is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.93%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,02,728 eligible electors, of which 95,622 were male, 1,07,106 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Konni in 2021 is 1120.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,309 eligible electors, of which 92,510 were male, 1,03,799 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,423 eligible electors, of which 85,016 were male, 97,368 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Konni in 2016 was 1,588. In 2011, there were 1,188.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adoor Prakash of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv. R. Sanal Kumar of CPIM by a margin of 20,748 votes which was 14.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv. Adoor Prakash of INC won in this seat defeating M. S. Rajendran of CPIM by a margin of 7,774 votes which was 5.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 114. Konni Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Konni are: Adv K U Jenish Kumar (CPIM), K Surendran (BJP), Robin Peter (INC), Raghu P (ADHRMP), Suku Balan (APOI), Manoharan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73%, while it was 71.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 114. Konni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 169. In 2011 there were 163 polling stations.

EXTENT:

114. Konni constituency comprises of the following areas of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala: Aruvappulam, Konni, Malayalapuzha, Pramadom, Mylapra, Vallicode and Thannithode Panchayat in Kozhenchery Taluk and Enadimangalam and Kalanjoor Panchayats in Adoor Taluk and Chittar and Seethathodu Panchayats in Ranni Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Pathanamthitta.

The total area covered by Konni is 1626 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Konni is: 9°15’27.0"N 77°03’05.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Konni results.

