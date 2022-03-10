Konthoujam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Konthoujam seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Konthoujam Sharat Singh (NPP), Khoirom Binarani Devi (NCP), Laishram Nando Singh (INC), Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP), Nongmaithem Herojit Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.94%, which is -0.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Konthoujam results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.18 Konthoujam (कोंथौजामी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Konthoujam is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 28497 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,037 were male and 14,460 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Konthoujam in 2019 was: 1,030 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,943 eligible electors, of which 13,688 were male,14,255 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,249 eligible electors, of which 13,038 were male, 13,211 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Konthoujam in 2017 was 91. In 2012, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Konthoujam Sharat Singh of INC by a margin of 2,772 which was 10.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Konthoujam Sharat Singh of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh of INC by a margin of 514 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18 Konthoujam Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Konthoujam are: Konthoujam Sharat Singh (NPP), Khoirom Binarani Devi (NCP), Laishram Nando Singh (INC), Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP), Nongmaithem Herojit Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.94%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 93.25%, while it was 89.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Konthoujam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.18 Konthoujam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 30 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.18 Konthoujam comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Konthoujam constituency, which are: Saitu, Oinam, Sekmai, Patsoi, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Nambol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Konthoujam is approximately 1092 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Konthoujam is: 24°46’34.0"N 93°49’50.5"E.

