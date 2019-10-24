Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kopargaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोपरगाव): Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopargaon (कोपरगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Detailed Results
219. Kopargaon (कोपरगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kopargaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
27877
42.98%
Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada
NCP
26694
41.16%
Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale
IND
6775
10.45%
Rajesh Namdeorao Parjane
IND
1320
2.04%
Ashok Vijay Gaikwad
IND
668
1.03%
Vahadne Vijay Suryabhan
NOTA
485
0.75%
Nota
IND
249
0.38%
Ahire Magan Pandurang
BSP
191
0.29%
Madhav Sakharam Tribhuvan
IND
169
0.26%
Salunke Dipak Ganpatrao
IND
87
0.13%
Shah Alim Chhotu
HDJP
87
0.13%
Kolhe Shital Digambar
IND
75
0.12%
Rajesh Sakhahari Parjane
IND
71
0.11%
Kale Ashok Namdev
BLRP
62
0.10%
Kawade Shivaji Popatrao
IND
43
0.07%
Ukirde Sudam Pandharinath

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,64,739 eligible electors, of which 1,35,303 were male, 1,29,430 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,45,756 eligible electors, of which 1,27,498 were male, 1,18,258 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,27,023.

Kopargaon has an elector sex ratio of 956.59.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 29270 votes which was 14.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kale Ashokrao Shankarrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6691 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.83% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 219. Kopargaon Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.76%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.98%, while it was 76.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.22%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 219. Kopargaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 263.

Extent: 219. Kopargaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Kopargaon Tehsil, Rahata Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle – Puntamba and Chitali.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kopargaon is: 19.8467 74.4803.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kopargaon results.

