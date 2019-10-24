Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kopargaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोपरगाव): Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopargaon (कोपरगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopargaon (कोपरगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
219. Kopargaon (कोपरगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.
- 2019 Results
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,64,739 eligible electors, of which 1,35,303 were male, 1,29,430 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,45,756 eligible electors, of which 1,27,498 were male, 1,18,258 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,27,023.
Kopargaon has an elector sex ratio of 956.59.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 29270 votes which was 14.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.76% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Kale Ashokrao Shankarrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6691 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 48.83% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 219. Kopargaon Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.76%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.98%, while it was 76.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.22%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 219. Kopargaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 263.
Extent: 219. Kopargaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Kopargaon Tehsil, Rahata Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle – Puntamba and Chitali.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kopargaon is: 19.8467 74.4803.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kopargaon results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz