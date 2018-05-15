GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Koppal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal Wins

Live election result of 64 Koppal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Koppal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:31 PM IST
Koppal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,38,495 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,19,164 are male, 1,19,249 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status INC K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9878354.64%K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal
BJP7243240.07%Amaresh Sanganna Karadi
JD(S)41852.31%K. M. Syed
NOTA14540.80%Nota
JHP9660.53%Manjunath Gavisiddappa Palled
IND6720.37%Siddaramappa Bharamappa Doddamani
CPI(ML)(R)6020.33%Hanumesh . G. Myagalamani
IND5610.31%Sanjay
IND5150.28%Pampapati. Rati
IND3590.20%Sureshgouda Somanagouda Patil
IND2530.14%Hadapad Mallikarjuna Nijagunappa

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,788 votes (17.69%) securing 53.54% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.38%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,345 votes (8.68%) registering 40.57% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Koppal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

