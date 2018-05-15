Koppal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal Wins

Live Status INC K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal Won

Koppal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,38,495 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,19,164 are male, 1,19,249 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,788 votes (17.69%) securing 53.54% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.38%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,345 votes (8.68%) registering 40.57% of the votes polled.