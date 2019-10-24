Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी): Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopri-Pachpakhadi (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,510 eligible electors, of which 1,93,201 were male, 1,58,299 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,47,497 eligible electors, of which 1,92,469 were male, 1,55,026 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,18,060.
Kopri-Pachpakhadi has an elector sex ratio of 819.35.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 51869 votes which was 28.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 54.34% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32776 votes which was 20.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.36% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.12%, while it was 50.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.12%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 362.
Extent: 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 3 and 8.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kopri-Pachpakhadi is: 19.2029 72.9481.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kopri-Pachpakhadi results.
