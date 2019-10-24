Take the pledge to vote

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी): Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopri-Pachpakhadi (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Detailed Results
Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी): Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kopri-Pachpakhadi (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi (कोपरी-पाचपाखाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,510 eligible electors, of which 1,93,201 were male, 1,58,299 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
5527
66.49%
Eknath Sambhaji Shinde
MNS
958
11.52%
Mahesh Parshuram Kadam
INC
781
9.39%
Ghadigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang
RBS
377
4.54%
Vijay Dyanoba Ghate
NOTA
269
3.24%
Nota
VBA
154
1.85%
Bagwe Unmesh B.
MKS
154
1.85%
Ravindra Shivram Salunkhe
BSP
35
0.42%
Prabhakar Baburao Wagh
IND
24
0.29%
Tushar Dashrath Logade
AMPI
21
0.25%
Sadhana Sudhakar Shinde
IND
11
0.13%
Leela Prabhulal Chavan
RMGP
2
0.02%
Suren Babu Anant Koli

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,47,497 eligible electors, of which 1,92,469 were male, 1,55,026 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,18,060.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi has an elector sex ratio of 819.35.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 51869 votes which was 28.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 54.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32776 votes which was 20.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.12%, while it was 50.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 362.

Extent: 147. Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 3 and 8.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kopri-Pachpakhadi is: 19.2029 72.9481.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kopri-Pachpakhadi results.

