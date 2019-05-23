Koraput Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Koraput Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Banamali Majhi CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Rajendra Kendruka NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Damodar Sobor INC -- -- Saptagiri Ulaka BJP -- -- Jayaram Pangi BSP -- -- Bhaskar Mutuka BJD -- -- Kausalya Hikaka

21. Koraput is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 52.2%. The estimated literacy level of Koraput is 50.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jhina Hikaka of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,328 votes which was 1.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 39.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jayaram Pangi of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 96,360 votes which was 12.63% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 41.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Koraput was: Jhina Hikaka (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,29,268 men, 6,71,019 women and 150 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Koraput is: 19 83Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोरापुट, ओडिशा (Hindi); কোরাপুট, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कोरापुट, ओडिशा (Marathi); કોરાપુટ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கோராபுட், ஒடிசா (Tamil); కోరాపుట్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕೊರಾಪುಟ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കോരപുത്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).