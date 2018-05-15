Koratagere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Dr.G Parmeshwara Wins

Live Status INC Dr.G Parmeshwara Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Koratagere (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,99,725 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,292 are male, 99,350 female and 21 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,155 votes (11.93%) securing 47.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.78%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,557 votes (9.07%) registering 38.65% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.5%.Check the table below for Koratagere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting