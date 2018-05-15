GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Koratagere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Dr.G Parmeshwara Wins

Live election result of 134 Koratagere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Koratagere MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Koratagere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Dr.G Parmeshwara Wins
Live election result of 134 Koratagere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Koratagere MLA.
Koratagere (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,99,725 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,292 are male, 99,350 female and 21 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.01 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Dr.G Parmeshwara Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8159847.64%Dr.G Parmeshwara
JD(S)7397943.19%P.R.Sudhakar Lal
BJP121907.12%Y.H.Huchaiah
NOTA13510.79%Nota
IND6220.36%K.V.Srinivas Kalkeri
AIMEP3320.19%Satyappa
IND3080.18%Shanthakumar.V
IND2050.12%Dr.Nandini.A.C
IND2050.12%Muthuraju.P.M
IND1960.11%Gangaiah.N.S
IND1670.10%Venkatesha
IND1430.08%A.V. Nagaraju

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,155 votes (11.93%) securing 47.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.78%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,557 votes (9.07%) registering 38.65% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.5%.

Check the table below for Koratagere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You